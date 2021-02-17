Left Menu

Toolkit case:Suspect Nikita Jacob gets transit pre-arrest bail

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 12:46 IST
Toolkit case:Suspect Nikita Jacob gets transit pre-arrest bail

The Bombay High Court onWednesday granted transit anticipatory bail to advocate NikitaJacob, a suspect in a case registered by Delhi police inconnection with the ''toolkit'' shared by climate activist GretaThunberg over the ongoing farmers' protest.

Justice P D Naik gave Jacob three weeks' time toapproach the court concerned in Delhi for relief.

On Tuesday, another suspect in the case, ShantanuMuluk, an engineer based in Maharashtra's Beed district, wasalso granted transit anticipatory bail for 10 days by the HC'sAurangabad bench.

Jacob and Muluk, who claim to be environmentalactivists, had approached the HC after a Delhi court issuednon-bailable warrants against them.

According to the Delhi police, the two along witharrested accused Disha Ravi, an activist from Bengaluru, wereallegedly involved in preparing the document and were indirect touch with ''pro-Khalistani elements''.

The Delhi police on Monday alleged that Ravi alongwith Jacob and Shantanu created the toolkit and shared it withothers to tarnish India's image.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oppn demands Narayanasamy to prove majority in Pondy assembly, petitions Lt Guv's office

A delegation of oppositionparties led by AINRC on Wednesday submitted a plea to anofficial in the Lt Governors office, seeking a direction toPuducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to prove hisgovernments majority on the floor of the Assem...

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested again while in jail

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai, while in jail, has been arrested again on suspicion of assisting one of the 12 fugitives captured by China at sea last year, local newspaper Oriental Daily reported on Wednesday, without citing a source.Lai is cu...

IndusInd Bank promoters complete capital raise through rights issue

lnduslnd International Holdings Ltd IIHL, the promoter company of lnduslnd Bank, has completed its capital raise through a rights issue at an overwhelming premium of 1,400 per cent towards subscription. This reiterates the confidence of IIH...

Bag full of unclaimed cash found in a train in UP's Kanpur

A bag full of cash was found in the Swatantrata Senani Special Express at Kanpur Railway Station on Tuesday. It was discovered that the bag contained cash after it was opened as there was no claimant to it.The railways said that the bag was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021