Toolkit case:Suspect Nikita Jacob gets transit pre-arrest bail

The Bombay High Court onWednesday granted transit anticipatory bail to advocate NikitaJacob, a suspect in a case registered by Delhi police inconnection with the ''toolkit'' shared by climate activist GretaThunberg over the ongoing farmers' protest.

Justice P D Naik gave Jacob three weeks' time toapproach the court concerned in Delhi for relief.

On Tuesday, another suspect in the case, ShantanuMuluk, an engineer based in Maharashtra's Beed district, wasalso granted transit anticipatory bail for 10 days by the HC'sAurangabad bench.

Jacob and Muluk, who claim to be environmentalactivists, had approached the HC after a Delhi court issuednon-bailable warrants against them.

According to the Delhi police, the two along witharrested accused Disha Ravi, an activist from Bengaluru, wereallegedly involved in preparing the document and were indirect touch with ''pro-Khalistani elements''.

The Delhi police on Monday alleged that Ravi alongwith Jacob and Shantanu created the toolkit and shared it withothers to tarnish India's image.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)