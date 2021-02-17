Vaccines, drugs, testing key to easing lockdown safely- UK's Raab
Vaccines, drugs and testing at scale are key to easing lockdown measures safely, Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday as the government prepares to set out a roadmap on how to loosen restrictions. "The two or three things that are going to be really important if we are to ease out of lockdown safely and responsibly are, yes of course, the vaccine and...Reuters | London | Updated: 17-02-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 13:16 IST
Vaccines, drugs, and testing at scale are key to easing lockdown measures safely, Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday as the government prepares to set out a roadmap on how to loosen restrictions.
"The two or three things that are going to be really important if we are to ease out of lockdown safely and responsibly are, yes, of course, the vaccine and... the drugs... but also this lateral flow testing, being able to do at it at scale," he told Sky News.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Sky News
- Dominic Raab