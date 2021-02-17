Left Menu

Vaccines, drugs, testing key to easing lockdown safely- UK's Raab

Vaccines, drugs and testing at scale are key to easing lockdown measures safely, Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday as the government prepares to set out a roadmap on how to loosen restrictions. "The two or three things that are going to be really important if we are to ease out of lockdown safely and responsibly are, yes of course, the vaccine and...

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-02-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 13:16 IST
Vaccines, drugs, testing key to easing lockdown safely- UK's Raab
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Vaccines, drugs, and testing at scale are key to easing lockdown measures safely, Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday as the government prepares to set out a roadmap on how to loosen restrictions.

"The two or three things that are going to be really important if we are to ease out of lockdown safely and responsibly are, yes, of course, the vaccine and... the drugs... but also this lateral flow testing, being able to do at it at scale," he told Sky News.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Limited crowds to return to Australian Open from Thursday

The Australian Open will open its gates to thousands of tennis fans for the last four days of the tournament after the state of Victoria announced that a snap coronavirus lockdown would be lifted at midnight on Wednesday. Victoria State Pre...

Emma Stone looks unrecognizable in the first 'Cruella' poster

The first movie poster of Disneys upcoming film Cruella is finally out and it features Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone channelling her sinister side. Raising fans excitement, Walt Disney Studios on Tuesday released the poster for the company...

Oppn demands Narayanasamy to prove majority in Pondy assembly, petitions Lt Guv's office

A delegation of oppositionparties led by AINRC on Wednesday submitted a plea to anofficial in the Lt Governors office, seeking a direction toPuducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to prove hisgovernments majority on the floor of the Assem...

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested again while in jail

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai, while in jail, has been arrested again on suspicion of assisting one of the 12 fugitives captured by China at sea last year, local newspaper Oriental Daily reported on Wednesday, without citing a source.Lai is cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021