Left Menu

Memorandum against privatisation of Vizag steel plant submitted to AP CM

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 17-02-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 14:29 IST
Memorandum against privatisation of Vizag steel plant submitted to AP CM

The Visakha Ukku ParirakshanaPorata Committee, which is fighting against the proposedprivatisation of the steel plant here, on Wednesday requestedAndhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy toimmediately convene a session of the Assembly and pass aresolution opposing the Centre's decision.

Leaders of the joint action committee met the ChiefMinister at the airport here as he arrived for a brief visitand submitted a three-page memorandum, urging that the stategovernment exert pressure on the Centre to desist from goingahead with the strategic sale of the steel plant, a Navaratnacompany owned by the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited.

The committee leaders recalled that the Visakha steelplant was set up after a protracted struggle and sacrifice of32 lives.

''The Visakha plant is manufacturing steel ofinternational quality.

Till date, the Centre invested only Rs 4,950 crore on theplant whereas it paid a whopping Rs 44,000 crore in the formof taxes and dividends.

The state government, too, earned a revenue of Rs 8,565crore,'' they pointed out.

The livelihood of about five lakh persons was directlyand indirectly dependent on the steel plant.

They alleged that the Centre was seeking to dispose ofthe plant, worth Rs 3 lakh crore, for a paltry price ofRs 1,162 crore.

''It is unjustified and deplorable that the Centre isseeking to sell away the golden goose to corporates at athrowaway price.

Visakha Steel Plant is the pride of AP. We hope the stategovernment will come forward to stop the decision of sellingaway this jewel,'' the Committee leaders told the CM.

Noting that the steel plant did not have captive (ironore) mines of its own, they wanted the state government tobring pressure on the Centre for allocation of mines thatcould be the only solution for the protection and developmentof the plant.

''We sincerely hope you will take the initiative anddirect all the MPs of AP to talk to the Central government andthe ministers concerned on the issue.

If the Centre remains adamant, we trust you will take thelead in building a wider and strong movement opposing the saleof the steel plant and protect the interests of the people ofthe state,'' the Committee leaders urged Jagan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A woman has right to put grievance before any platform even after decades, says Delhi court on M J Akbar's complaint against Priya Ramani.

A woman has right to put grievance before any platform even after decades, says Delhi court on M J Akbars complaint against Priya Ramani....

Time to renew 'unique' India-US partnership that can benefit a fifth of humanity: Amb Sandhu

As the world fights COVID-19 and an economic crisis, it is time to renew a unique partnership between India and America that can directly benefit a fifth of humanity and be a source of durable peace and security for the rule-based world ord...

Labour minister to launch software for 5 surveys

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar will launch software applications for five all India surveys, including on migrant and domestic workers on February 18, the labour ministry said on Wednesday.Gangwar will also release instruction manuals with...

Witness Emraan Hashmi, Yukti Thareja's crackling chemistry in soulful ballad 'Lut Gaye'

The highly-anticipated romantic number Lut Gaye featuring actor Emraan Hashmi and model Yukti Thareja is finally out and it is the pairs undeniable chemistry that makes the music video an absolute treat to watch. The single released by T-Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021