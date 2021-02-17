Memorandum against privatisation of Vizag steel plant submitted to AP CM

The Visakha Ukku ParirakshanaPorata Committee, which is fighting against the proposedprivatisation of the steel plant here, on Wednesday requestedAndhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy toimmediately convene a session of the Assembly and pass aresolution opposing the Centre's decision.

Leaders of the joint action committee met the ChiefMinister at the airport here as he arrived for a brief visitand submitted a three-page memorandum, urging that the stategovernment exert pressure on the Centre to desist from goingahead with the strategic sale of the steel plant, a Navaratnacompany owned by the Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited.

The committee leaders recalled that the Visakha steelplant was set up after a protracted struggle and sacrifice of32 lives.

''The Visakha plant is manufacturing steel ofinternational quality.

Till date, the Centre invested only Rs 4,950 crore on theplant whereas it paid a whopping Rs 44,000 crore in the formof taxes and dividends.

The state government, too, earned a revenue of Rs 8,565crore,'' they pointed out.

The livelihood of about five lakh persons was directlyand indirectly dependent on the steel plant.

They alleged that the Centre was seeking to dispose ofthe plant, worth Rs 3 lakh crore, for a paltry price ofRs 1,162 crore.

''It is unjustified and deplorable that the Centre isseeking to sell away the golden goose to corporates at athrowaway price.

Visakha Steel Plant is the pride of AP. We hope the stategovernment will come forward to stop the decision of sellingaway this jewel,'' the Committee leaders told the CM.

Noting that the steel plant did not have captive (ironore) mines of its own, they wanted the state government tobring pressure on the Centre for allocation of mines thatcould be the only solution for the protection and developmentof the plant.

''We sincerely hope you will take the initiative anddirect all the MPs of AP to talk to the Central government andthe ministers concerned on the issue.

If the Centre remains adamant, we trust you will take thelead in building a wider and strong movement opposing the saleof the steel plant and protect the interests of the people ofthe state,'' the Committee leaders urged Jagan.

