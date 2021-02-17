Left Menu

Goa's off-shore casinos on get six-month extension

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-02-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 14:59 IST
Goa's off-shore casinos on get six-month extension

The Goa cabinet on Wednesday approved a six-month extension for off-shore casinos operating on Mandovi river off Panaji.

Vessels with casinos that are anchored in Mandovi river, can continue their operations for another six months from March 31 to September 30.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the state cabinet has granted the extension for off-shore casinos to remain in Mandovi river till an alternate location is recommended to them.

Earlier, the state government led by late Manohar Parrikar had said that off-shore casinos would be moved out of the river to another location owing to the opposition from locals and NGOs.

Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai had mooted the idea of creating an entertainment zone near the upcoming international airport at Mopa in North Goa, where these casinos can be shifted.

There are six off-shore casinos currently operating from Mandovi river in the state capital. PTI RPS ARUHMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves over Rs 12,000 crore Production-Linked Incentive Scheme for telecom sector: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Cabinet approves over Rs 12,000 crore Production-Linked Incentive Scheme for telecom sector Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad....

Moscow denies visa to candidate for NASA post, says US has made similar move

Moscow said on Wednesday it had denied a visa for a candidate to head the mission of U.S. space agency NASA in Russia, in what it described as retaliation for the U.S. denial of a visa to an undisclosed Russian official. Russia did not iden...

Rugby-France players to return home but will isolate amid COVID-19 fears

The French rugby federation FFR said on Wednesday players from the national team have been allowed to return home during the Six Nations break but will still need to isolate after another staff member tested positive for COVID-19. All playe...

A woman has right to put grievance before any platform even after decades, says Delhi court on M J Akbar's complaint against Priya Ramani.

A woman has right to put grievance before any platform even after decades, says Delhi court on M J Akbars complaint against Priya Ramani....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021