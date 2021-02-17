Cricket-India squad for last two tests against England

Cricket-India squad for last two tests against EnglandReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 15:36 IST
India named the following squad on Wednesday for the last two matches of the four-test series against England to be played in Ahmedabad:
India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
