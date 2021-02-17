Left Menu

Japan Olympic Minister Hashimoto: no comment on reports she is favoured to be next 2020 president

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-02-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 16:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Japan's Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto said on Wednesday the process to select a new Tokyo 2020 president is under way and she had no comment to make on reports she is the favoured candidate to replace Yoshiro Mori.

"The selection committee has been set up and procedures are under way. I have nothing to say beyond that," she told reporters.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

