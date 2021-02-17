Sudan summons ambassador to Ethiopia for consultations - spokesman

Sudan summons ambassador to Ethiopia for consultations - spokesmanReuters | Khartoum | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 17:38 IST
Sudan has summoned its ambassador to Ethiopia for consultations over the latest developments in the ties between both countries, a spokesman for the Sudanese foreign ministry told Reuters on Wednesday.
Sudan's foreign ministry had said on Sunday that Ethiopian forces crossed into Sudanese territory in an act of "aggression", but the spokesman did not specify if consultations would be about that particular incident.
