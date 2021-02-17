Left Menu

UN, African Union urge Somali leaders to resume talks to overcome political impasse

The United Nations Secretary-General and the Chairperson of the African Union Commission called on Somali leaders, on Tuesday, to resume dialogue to resolve outstanding differences concerning elections in the country.

17-02-2021
In a joint statement, Secretary-General António Guterres and the Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat commended the people and leaders of Somalia for progress achieved in recent years towards the stabilization of the country.

“The hard-won gains are a testimony to the firm determination of the people of Somalia towards lasting peace and prosperity, following decades of instability”, they said.

The Secretary-General and the Chairpersonurged the Somali leaders to resume dialogue and work in a spirit of compromise “to overcome the last political hurdles to inclusive elections as soon as possible” and respecting the agreement they reached on 17 September 2020.

They also reiterated their commitment to continue to support the government and people of Somalia on their path to peace and prosperity.

As per the September 2020 agreement, parliamentary elections scheduled for December 2020 and presidential elections on 8 February 2021. While the parliamentary elections were postponed, the presidential elections did not take place. New dates for the elections have not yet been set.

