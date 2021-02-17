Congress MLA's associate killed in MP

A 55-year-old associate of a Congress MLA has been killed in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, police said on Wednesday.

Ghanshyam Patel's body was found by locals in a hut on his farm on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place in an area located under the Garhi Malehra police station limits, about 20 km from the district headquarters, police said.

Patel was a local representative of Maharajpur Congress MLA Neeraj Dixit. Patel was sleeping in the hut when some unidentified assailants killed him with a sharp-edged weapon on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Kamal Kumar Jain said. He said a case has been registered and an investigation is on to ascertain the reason behind the killing. Talking to PTI, Dixit alleged that the law and order situation has deteriorated in Chhatarpur and the state since the BJP came to power (in March last year). ''I will raise the issue in the state assembly if police fail to nab the accused at the earliest,'' he said, claiming that the deceased did not have enmity with anyone.

