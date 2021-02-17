Left Menu

Over 80pc polling in 3rd phase of elections to gram panchayats

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:46 IST
Over 80pc polling in 3rd phase of elections to gram panchayats

Amaravati, Feb 17 (PTI): Over 80 per cent polling wasreported in the third phase of elections to gram panchayats inAndhra Pradesh on Wednesday, which witnessed stray incidentsof skirmishes between the ruling YSR Congress and theopposition Telugu Desam Party at some places.

An assistant presiding officer died of heart attack whileon poll duty in East Godavari district.

Panchayat Raj Commissioner M Girija Shankar said the EastGodavari district Collector has been asked to send a report onthe APO's death, based on which ex-gratia would be paid to thedeceaseds family.

The Commissioner said 80.71 per cent of 55.75 lakh votersexercised their franchise in all 13 districts in the state.

Vizianagaram reported the highest 87.09 per cent pollingwhile Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's native Kadapadistrict was at the bottom with 72.85 per cent.

Counting of votes was continuing when reports last camein and the final results are expected only after midnight,sources in the State Election Commission said.

Polling was held in the third phase to elect 2,639sarpanches and 19,553 village ward members under 160 revenuemandals in 13 districts.

Already 579 sarpanch posts and 11,753 ward members postswere bagged unopposed in the elections conducted on anapolitical basis.

In Vizianagaram district, YSRC and TDP workers clashedinside a polling booth at Chowdavaram village over the issueof bringing in voters to the polling station.

Tension prevailed in the area as workers of the partieshurled chairs at each other in the presence of police andother officials.

Police, however, swung into action, dispersed them andensured that the polling process was not disrupted, the SECsources said.

Another such incident was reported in Guntur district aswell, but there was nothing serious.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana govt to digitise property details of all cities: Anil Vij

Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said the state government aims to digitise the property details of all cities.A survey of 88 urban bodies in this regard is about to be completed, Vij, the Home and Urban Local Bodies Minister said.Vij...

SAT stays Sebi order banning Kishore Biyani, other Future promoters

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has stayed an order passed by regulator Sebi that had banned Future Retail chairperson Kishore Biyani and some other promoters from the securities market for one year, and has listed the matter for fina...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower with Fed minutes in focus

Wall Streets main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the release of minutes from the U.S Federal Reserves January meeting.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.1 points, or 0.12, at t...

Jewellery worth Rs 2.85 crore stolen from shop in Mumbai

Gold and silver jewellery worth around Rs 2.85 crore has been stolen from a shop in central Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.The incident came to light on Monday morning when the owner of the shop lodged a complaint of theft, an official sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021