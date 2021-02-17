Over 80pc polling in 3rd phase of elections to gram panchayats

Amaravati, Feb 17 (PTI): Over 80 per cent polling wasreported in the third phase of elections to gram panchayats inAndhra Pradesh on Wednesday, which witnessed stray incidentsof skirmishes between the ruling YSR Congress and theopposition Telugu Desam Party at some places.

An assistant presiding officer died of heart attack whileon poll duty in East Godavari district.

Panchayat Raj Commissioner M Girija Shankar said the EastGodavari district Collector has been asked to send a report onthe APO's death, based on which ex-gratia would be paid to thedeceaseds family.

The Commissioner said 80.71 per cent of 55.75 lakh votersexercised their franchise in all 13 districts in the state.

Vizianagaram reported the highest 87.09 per cent pollingwhile Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy's native Kadapadistrict was at the bottom with 72.85 per cent.

Counting of votes was continuing when reports last camein and the final results are expected only after midnight,sources in the State Election Commission said.

Polling was held in the third phase to elect 2,639sarpanches and 19,553 village ward members under 160 revenuemandals in 13 districts.

Already 579 sarpanch posts and 11,753 ward members postswere bagged unopposed in the elections conducted on anapolitical basis.

In Vizianagaram district, YSRC and TDP workers clashedinside a polling booth at Chowdavaram village over the issueof bringing in voters to the polling station.

Tension prevailed in the area as workers of the partieshurled chairs at each other in the presence of police andother officials.

Police, however, swung into action, dispersed them andensured that the polling process was not disrupted, the SECsources said.

Another such incident was reported in Guntur district aswell, but there was nothing serious.

