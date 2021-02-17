Left Menu

Hearing, speech-impaired couple found dead in Gujarat

They got engaged two weeks ago, they said.The door of the bathroom was open and the tap was running when the bodies were found by Tailors sister on Tuesday evening in the flat in Nanpura locality, an Athwa police station official said.

PTI | Surat | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:50 IST
A speech and hearing-impaired couple were found dead under mysterious circumstances in the bathroom of a flat in Gujarat's Surat district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Dhruti Tailor (21) and Arpit Patel (24). They got engaged two weeks ago, they said.

The door of the bathroom was open and the tap was running when the bodies were found by Tailor's sister on Tuesday evening in the flat in Nanpura locality, an Athwa police station official said. The exact cause of death will be known after a post-mortem examination, he said.

According to the family members of the deceased, the two got engaged on January 31.

They were set to get married in April, a relative of Tailor said.

The woman, who is also from Surat, was visiting her in-laws' house. She had been staying with her fiance for the last five days, the relative said.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.

