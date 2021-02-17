Left Menu

Judicial bodies can pronounce judgements to protect women's interests on basis of evidence: Irani

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 19:57 IST
Judicial bodies can pronounce judgements to protect women's interests on basis of evidence: Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said judicial bodies can pronounce judgements to protect the interests of women on the basis of evidence produced before them.

Her remarks came soon after a Delhi court acquitted journalist Priya Ramani in a criminal defamation case filed against her by former Union minister M J Akbar over allegations of sexual harassment.

Asked to respond to the judgement, a cautious Irani refrained from making a direct comment, saying she is yet to get details of the court order.

''Till such time I don't get details, I think it would be a bit irresponsible for me to give an exact statement,'' she said when asked about the judgement at the cabinet briefing.

''But, I have said before on political and social platforms, not only as a politician but also a woman, that due protection of law is given to every woman and I am aware that judicial bodies on the basis of evidence produced before them can pronounce adequate judgements to protect the interests of women across the country,'' the women and child development minister noted.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey dismissed the complaint filed by Akbar, saying that no charges were proved against Ramani.

The judge also said in his judgement that a woman has the right to put grievances before any platform of her choice even after decades. The court said it is shameful that crimes against women are taking place in a country where mega epics like Mahabharata and Ramayana were written about respecting them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli study finds Pfizer vaccine 95% effective against COVID-19

An Israeli healthcare provider said on Wednesday that Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine was 95 effective in a trial of 602,000 people, reinforcing the drugmakers efficacy findings. Israeli HMO Maccabi, which covers over a quarter of all Israelis...

COVID-19: India has vaccinated close to 92 lakh beneficiaries

With 1,87,527 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare workers HCWs and frontline workers FLWs on Wednesday, the thirty-third day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination, the total number of vaccinations across the country is now close t...

Barco to make India its global innovation, R&D hub

Visual technology firm Barco on Wednesday said it is working to make India its global innovation hub.Barco India Managing Director Rajiv Bhalla announced setting up of the companys biggest global software research and development RD centre ...

Italy reports 369 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 12,074 new cases

Italy reported 369 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 336 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 12,074 from 10,386 the day before. Some 294,411 tests for COVID-19 were carried...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021