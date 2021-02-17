Judicial bodies can pronounce judgements to protect women's interests on basis of evidence: Irani

Judicial bodies can pronounce judgements to protect women's interests on basis of evidence: IraniPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 19:57 IST
Union minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said judicial bodies can pronounce judgements to protect the interests of women on the basis of evidence produced before them.
Her remarks came soon after a Delhi court acquitted journalist Priya Ramani in a criminal defamation case filed against her by former Union minister M J Akbar over allegations of sexual harassment.
Asked to respond to the judgement, a cautious Irani refrained from making a direct comment, saying she is yet to get details of the court order.
''Till such time I don't get details, I think it would be a bit irresponsible for me to give an exact statement,'' she said when asked about the judgement at the cabinet briefing.
''But, I have said before on political and social platforms, not only as a politician but also a woman, that due protection of law is given to every woman and I am aware that judicial bodies on the basis of evidence produced before them can pronounce adequate judgements to protect the interests of women across the country,'' the women and child development minister noted.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey dismissed the complaint filed by Akbar, saying that no charges were proved against Ramani.
The judge also said in his judgement that a woman has the right to put grievances before any platform of her choice even after decades. The court said it is shameful that crimes against women are taking place in a country where mega epics like Mahabharata and Ramayana were written about respecting them.
