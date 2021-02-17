Jewellery worth Rs 2.85 crore stolen from shop in Mumbai

Gold and silver jewellery worth around Rs 2.85 crore has been stolen from a shop in central Mumbai, police said on Wednesday.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when the owner of the shop lodged a complaint of theft, an official said.

Prima facie, unidentified persons entered the jewellery shop on Sunday late night and stole the items, he said.

Before committing the theft, the thieves disconnected the electricity connection of a pole located near the shop. They also removed the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) of the CCTV camera installed in the shop, the official said.

An FIR of theft and house-breaking has been registered against unidentified persons at the Kalachowki police station, he said.

