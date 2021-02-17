Left Menu

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar calls for caste-based census

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday again voiced the demand for a caste-based census.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 17-02-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 20:04 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar calls for caste-based census
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar interacting with media on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday again voiced the demand for a caste-based census. "I have been demanding a caste-based census for very long. Not just me, I have sent the proposal to the Centre multiple times after getting it approved by the state legislative council and the state legislative assembly," Kumar said while interacting with mediapersons here.

He added, "It is very important to get this done once. After this, we will get to know the caste-demographic in our society and that will facilitate us in decision-making for work to be done for them." Meanwhile, upon being asked about the corona situation in the state, he said, "By active testing and treatment, the Corona situation in Bihar has improved a lot. Nevertheless, people still need to be very cautious about the infection."

The chief minister added that the second phase of the vaccination drive is underway in the state after which people aged over 50 and people below age 50 with serious health complications will be administered vaccines. Answering a query on Assembly session, he said, "We will hold an entire Budget session. The proceedings will be as earlier. Everyone is being advised to be conscious in the legislative council and legislative assembly by wearing masks and maintaining other preventive measures."

When asked about the recent meeting between Kanhaiya Kumar Ashok Choudhary, a minister in the Bihar Cabinet and a close aide of the Chief Minister, Kumar said that the former JNU student leader had previously met MLAs from his party regarding issues from their constituencies and there was nothing political about the meeting. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli study finds Pfizer vaccine 95% effective against COVID-19

An Israeli healthcare provider said on Wednesday that Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine was 95 effective in a trial of 602,000 people, reinforcing the drugmakers efficacy findings. Israeli HMO Maccabi, which covers over a quarter of all Israelis...

COVID-19: India has vaccinated close to 92 lakh beneficiaries

With 1,87,527 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to healthcare workers HCWs and frontline workers FLWs on Wednesday, the thirty-third day of nationwide COVID19 vaccination, the total number of vaccinations across the country is now close t...

Barco to make India its global innovation, R&D hub

Visual technology firm Barco on Wednesday said it is working to make India its global innovation hub.Barco India Managing Director Rajiv Bhalla announced setting up of the companys biggest global software research and development RD centre ...

Italy reports 369 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 12,074 new cases

Italy reported 369 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 336 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 12,074 from 10,386 the day before. Some 294,411 tests for COVID-19 were carried...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021