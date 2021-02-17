India offers to vaccinate all 95,000 U.N. peacekeepers

India offers to vaccinate all 95,000 U.N. peacekeepersReuters | New York | Updated: 17-02-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 20:29 IST
India on Wednesday offered a COVID-19 vaccine to all United Nations peacekeepers - nearly 95,000 troops in 12 missions around the world.
"Keeping in mind the U.N. Peacekeepers who operate in such difficult circumstances, we would like to announce today a gift of 200,000 doses for them," India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told a U.N. Security Council meeting on the coronavirus pandemic and conflict zones.
