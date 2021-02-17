Left Menu

Uganda security personnel beat journalists covering petition on rights abuses

Ugandan military and police officers beat and seriously injured journalists on Wednesday as they covered the delivery of a petition about human rights violations to a United Nations office, a rights group said. The security personnel assaulted the journalists as they covered opposition leader and pop star Bobi Wine, who was petitioning the local U.N. human rights office to investigate reported incidents of rights violations.

Reuters | Updated: 17-02-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 21:44 IST
Uganda security personnel beat journalists covering petition on rights abuses

Ugandan military and police officers beat and seriously injured journalists on Wednesday as they covered the delivery of a petition about human rights violations to a United Nations office, a rights group said.

The security personnel assaulted the journalists as they covered opposition leader and pop star Bobi Wine, who was petitioning the local U.N. human rights office to investigate reported incidents of rights violations. Police will release a statement on the incident later, a police spokesman said.

At least 20 journalists were hurt in the attack, with at least four sustaining deep cuts on the head that bled profusely, Stephen Bwire, Secretary General of Uganda Journalists Union, told Reuters. "We condemn this brutal, barbaric and heinous act," Bwire said. "The journalists were doing their duty and they were clearly identifiable as journalists, they were not hostile, they were politely covering the events."

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, lost last month's presidential election to incumbent Yoweri Museveni who has ruled Uganda since 1986. He rejected the results and has filed a court case seeking annulment of the poll, which he says was rigged.

The 39-year-old singer has a large following among young people who are drawn by his youthful energy and music that he sometimes uses to criticise government. To try to stem his growing popularity, authorities have cracked down on his supporters, using detentions, beatings and others tactics.

At least 54 people were killed in November as security personnel battled to quell protests that broke out after Wine was detained while on a campaign trail. "Today we went to the @UNHumanRights office in Kampala to deliver a petition against the continuing abductions, torture and murder of our supporters," Wine tweeted on Wednesday. He accompanied the tweet with two images of some of the journalists who were assaulted.

One had a bleeding gash on the head while another also bled from the head. Journalists have increasingly been targeted by security personnel. Bwire said they had documented at least 50 journalists who had been injured by security personnel during the election period, including one who was killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NIA files charge sheet against 11 JMB terrorists in Bengaluru special court

The National Investigation Agencyon Wednesday filed a charge sheet in a NIA special court hereagainst 11 alleged terrorists of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen,Bangladesh, for committing dacoities to raise funds for theiractivities in India. The main a...

Johnson & Johnson has only a few million COVID-19 vaccine doses in stock as likely launch nears

Johnson Johnson has only a few million doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in its inventory even as likely U.S. regulatory authorization is only a few weeks away, White House officials said on Wednesday. JJ remains committed to prov...

Namibia to roll out AstraZeneca vaccine despite efficacy concerns

Namibia will push ahead with the roll-out of the AstraZeneca vaccine despite neighbouring South Africa halting distribution after concerns over its effectiveness against a new variant, the government said on Wednesday. The nation of 2.5 mil...

The White House says weekly vaccinations up

The US is vaccinating on average 1.7 million Americans per week for the coronavirus, up from under 1 million a month ago.New figures from the White House show the steady increase in the pace of vaccinations over President Joe Bidens first m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021