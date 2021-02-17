US charges North Korean computer programmers in global hacks

US charges North Korean computer programmers in global hacksPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 22:18 IST
The Justice Department has charged three North Korean computer programmers in a broad range of global and destructive hacks, including targeting banks and a movie studio, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.
The newly unsealed indictment builds off an earlier criminal case brought in 2018 and adds two additional North Korean defendants. Prosecutors say all three programmers are members of a military intelligence agency of the North Korean government.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
