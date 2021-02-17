Left Menu

Former Brexit negotiator Frost given job in UK PM Johnson's cabinet

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given David Frost, the man who led Brexit negotiations on Johnson's behalf, a job in his top team of ministers to advise on the relationship with the European Union, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday. "The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Lord Frost CMG as a Minister of State in the Cabinet Office.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-02-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 23:02 IST
Former Brexit negotiator Frost given job in UK PM Johnson's cabinet

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given David Frost, the man who led Brexit negotiations on Johnson's behalf, a job in his top team of ministers to advise on the relationship with the European Union, the prime minister's office said on Wednesday.

"The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of Lord Frost CMG as a Minister of State in the Cabinet Office. Lord Frost will be a full member of Cabinet. His appointment will take effect from 1 March 2021," Johnson's Downing Street office said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Microsoft Office app expands to iPad; combines Word, Excel & PowerPoint tools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wealthy, efficient Dutch play catch-up in vaccine roll-out

Despite its wealth and reputation for efficiency, the Netherlands trails in the European Union vaccination rankings, its roll-out hampered by poor planning and a conservative strategy that kept more than 40 of its vaccines in storage rather...

UP: Adityanath calls on Guv Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Governor Anandiben Patel here on Wednesday, a day before the joint sitting of the state legislature on the first day of the Budget session.The chief minister met the governor at the Raj...

Bengal to witness clash of titans as Mamata and Amit Shah to address rallies in same district Thursday

A head-to-head political battlewill play out on Thursday in Kolkatas neighbouring South 24Parganas district where Home Minister Amit Shah and WestBengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are scheduled to addressrallies separated by some distan...

India, China cannot have 'normal' relationship if there is 'transgression' in border areas: Shringla

Indias relationship with China is complex and the two neighbours cannot have a normal bilateral relationship if there is transgression in the border areas, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said here on Wednesday.Addressing a meeting...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021