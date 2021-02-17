Player dies during cricket match following heart attack

Player dies during cricket match following heart attackPTI | Pune | Updated: 17-02-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 23:32 IST
A 47-year-old man died of heartattack while playing in a cricket match in Junnar tehsil ofPune district on Wednesday, police said.
A video showing the player --- identified as BabuNalwade -- collapsing on the ground while standing at thenon-striker's end has gone viral.
The incident took place during a local tournamentorganized near Jadhavwadi village.
''He was rushed to a private hospital where he wasdeclared brought dead,'' said an official from Narayangaonpolice station.
Autopsy confirmed that he had had a heart attack, theofficial said.
