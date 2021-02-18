Men charged in Ghosn escape plot ask U.S. State Department to halt extradition -letter

Men charged in Ghosn escape plot ask U.S. State Department to halt extradition -letterReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2021 00:14 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 00:14 IST
An American father and son accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee while awaiting trial on financial misconduct charges have asked U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to halt their impending extradition to Japan.
On Saturday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied an emergency request by lawyers for U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to put on hold a lower court order that cleared the way for them to be extradited.
A Feb. 3 letter to Blinken seen by Reuters Wednesday from the Taylors' lawyers said "we do not believe there is any good reason to surrender these two American citizens."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US working with 'like-minded allies' India, Japan on Myanmar coup
Japan's animators in pencil peril over production halt
Japan's COVID-19 app failed to pass on some contact warnings
US in touch with India and Japan on coup in Myanmar: State Department official
Thousands protest Myanmar coup in Tokyo, demand Japan take tougher action