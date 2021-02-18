Man held for murder on footpath

Man held for murder on footpathPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-02-2021 00:18 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 00:18 IST
A 25-year-old man was arrested bypolice for killing an unidentified man on the footpath of J JMarg in South Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, a man was found killed with his headsmashed with a paver block near J J Hospital.
CCTV footage led to the arrest of the culprit fromArab Galli, a police official said, adding that further probeas to the motive and the victim's identity was on.
