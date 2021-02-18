BRIEF-Gamestop Frenzy Prompts SEC To Weigh More Short Sale Transparency - WSJ

... ...
... ...
Several U.S. Representatives on Wednesday raised pressure on the State Department to share plans on potential sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline Russia is racing to finish to take fuel to Europe. If completed, Nord Stream 2...
Snow blanketed parts of Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Israel on Thursday, covering areas it has not reached in years, disrupting traffic and postponing vaccination campaigns against COVID-19 and even exams at some universities. It snowed for t...
A Venezuelan woman died while trying to cross the frigid waters of the Rio Grande river from Mexico into the United States while three other migrants suffered hypothermia in the attempt, Mexicos migration institute said on Wednesday. An icy...
A gauge of global equity markets pulled back on Wednesday from the record high hit in the previous session as investors sold technology-related companies and the prospect of rising inflation tempered optimism around a vaccine-led global eco...