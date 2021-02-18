PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 18

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

EU announces fresh vaccine deal with Moderna https://on.ft.com/2NwOqim Brexit negotiator Frost to take charge of UK-EU relations https://on.ft.com/2Znyh1k

Thyssenkrupp ends talks with Gupta's Liberty over steel unit https://on.ft.com/3qy52Vv Overview

The European Commission and Moderna announced a deal on Wednesday for an extra 150 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine this year. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former Brexit negotiator David Frost is to take charge of the UK's future relationship with the Europen Union and take a seat in the cabinet.

German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp has ended talks with Britain's Liberty Steel over the sale of its steel unit, saying the parties were "far apart" in their plans for the beleaguered business. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

