Nepal approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Vero Cell for emergency use

Nepal approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Vero Cell for emergency useReuters | Kathmandu | Updated: 18-02-2021 10:46 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 10:46 IST
Nepal on Thursday approved the Chinese COVID-19 vaccine Vero Cell for emergency use, a government official told Reuters, the second shot to be cleared after the AstraZeneca product.
"Conditional permission has been granted to the Chinese vaccine for its emergency use in Nepal," said Santosh K.C, a senior official in the Department of Drug Administration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
