Left Menu

Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in as Pondy Lt Governor

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 18-02-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 11:13 IST
Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in as Pondy Lt Governor

Telangana Governor TamilisaiSoundararajan, who was given additional charge of Puducherry,was sworn in as Lt Governor of the Union Territory onThursday.

Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjeeadministered the oath of office to her at a simple function atthe Raj Nivas.

Soundararajan took the oath in Tamil.

Earlier the Chief Secretary to Puducherry governmentAshwani Kumar read out the warrant issued by President RamNath Kovind giving additional charge of the union territory toTamilisai Soundararajan on February 16.

Soundararajan taking charge as Lt Governor comes at atime when the ruling Congress-led government has lost itsmajority rpt majority after one more MLA quit the party onTuesday.

Puducherry Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, ChiefMinister V Narayanasamy, Ministers, Leader of the oppositionN Rangasamy, former PWD Minister A Namassivayam(now in BJP) and officials of Puducherry administration wereamong those present at the swearing-in ceremony.

After the swearing-in, the Lt Governor was presented aguard of honour by the Puducherry police outside Raj Nivas.

Tamilisai Soundararajan is the fifth woman to holdthe post of Lt Governor of Puducherry.

The others were Chandrawati, Rajendra Kumari Bajpai,Rajani Rai and Kiran Bedi.

She was given additional charge of Puducherry afterformer IPS officer Kiran Bedi was removed from office througha Presidential order on Tuesday.

The Congress party had been demanding her recall forlong,with Narayanasamy and Bedi being at odds over a host ofissues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-Reaction to Facebook blocking Australian news

The following are reactions from academics, politicians and NGOs after Facebook Inc blocked all Australian media content including official information on coronavirus, wildfires and other important services, in an escalating dispute over pa...

UP governor praises Adityanath government for steps taken to control coronavirus

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Thursday praised the steps taken by the Yogi Adityanath government for controlling the spread of coronavirus in the state.Addressing the joint sitting of the state legislature at the start of the Bu...

'Rail roko' call: Farmers assemble near rail tracks in Punjab, Haryana

Farmers on Thursday gathered near railway tracks at many places in Punjab and Haryana for the rail roko protest against the Centres new agri laws, with officials stopping trains at stations as a precautionary measure. The Samyukta Kisan Mor...

Third topmost globally, India's cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 94 lakhs

With cumulative vaccination coverage to healthcare workers and frontline workers against COVID-19 in the country crossing 94 lakhs, India has become the third topmost country globally with the highest cumulative vaccination numbers, after U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021