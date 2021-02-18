Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in as Pondy Lt Governor

Telangana Governor TamilisaiSoundararajan, who was given additional charge of Puducherry,was sworn in as Lt Governor of the Union Territory onThursday.

Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Sanjib Banerjeeadministered the oath of office to her at a simple function atthe Raj Nivas.

Soundararajan took the oath in Tamil.

Earlier the Chief Secretary to Puducherry governmentAshwani Kumar read out the warrant issued by President RamNath Kovind giving additional charge of the union territory toTamilisai Soundararajan on February 16.

Soundararajan taking charge as Lt Governor comes at atime when the ruling Congress-led government has lost itsmajority rpt majority after one more MLA quit the party onTuesday.

Puducherry Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu, ChiefMinister V Narayanasamy, Ministers, Leader of the oppositionN Rangasamy, former PWD Minister A Namassivayam(now in BJP) and officials of Puducherry administration wereamong those present at the swearing-in ceremony.

After the swearing-in, the Lt Governor was presented aguard of honour by the Puducherry police outside Raj Nivas.

Tamilisai Soundararajan is the fifth woman to holdthe post of Lt Governor of Puducherry.

The others were Chandrawati, Rajendra Kumari Bajpai,Rajani Rai and Kiran Bedi.

She was given additional charge of Puducherry afterformer IPS officer Kiran Bedi was removed from office througha Presidential order on Tuesday.

The Congress party had been demanding her recall forlong,with Narayanasamy and Bedi being at odds over a host ofissues.

