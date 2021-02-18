Left Menu

Japan Olympics minister resigns from cabinet as candidate for Tokyo 2020 chief

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-02-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 11:39 IST
Japan Olympics minister resigns from cabinet as candidate for Tokyo 2020 chief
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Japan Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto on Thursday resigned from the cabinet, a prerequisite for taking the job as head of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, and told reporters the prime minister had told her to make the Olympics successful.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

