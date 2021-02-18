Japan Olympics minister resigns from cabinet as candidate for Tokyo 2020 chief

Japan Olympics minister resigns from cabinet as candidate for Tokyo 2020 chiefReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-02-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 11:39 IST
Japan Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto on Thursday resigned from the cabinet, a prerequisite for taking the job as head of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee, and told reporters the prime minister had told her to make the Olympics successful.
