Attack on Bengal minister a conspiracy, was being pressured to join another party: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee Thursday alleged the bomb attack on stateminister Jakir Hossain was part of a conspiracy as certainpeople were ''pressuring'' him to switch over to another party.

Banerjee, who went to the SSKM hospital to inquireafter his condition following Wednesday's incident, slammedthe railways for its ''lack lusture'' way of functioning.

''It was a preplanned attack on minister Jakir Hossain.

It is a conspiracy. Some people (party) were pressuring JakirHossian to join them for the last few months. I don't want todisclose anything more as investigation is on,'' Banerjee toldreporters.

The chief minister announced a compensation of Rs 5lakh for those seriously injured in the explosion and Rs onelakh for people who received minor injuries.

''How can the railways deny their responsibility oversecurity lapses when the attack happened at a railwaystation?'' she asked.

Banerjee said a total of 26 people were injured in theblast.

The state government has handed over the probe in thecase to the CID.

