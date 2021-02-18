Left Menu

Airpower can bring asymmetric results if time, place chosen correctly: Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria

Airpower can bring asymmetric results if the time and place are chosen correctly, said Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 13:46 IST
Airpower can bring asymmetric results if time, place chosen correctly: Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria
Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Airpower can bring asymmetric results if the time and place are chosen correctly, said Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Thursday.

Bhadauria was speaking at the Air Force Museum today after he released retired Air Marshal Bharat Kumar's book 'The Epic Battle of Longewala'. The Air Chief Marshal said the Pakistan Army's plan of armored thrust on Jaisalmer's Longewala was brilliant, but the enemy force's mistake was not factoring in India's airpower.

"Pakistan Army's plan of armored thrust was brilliant. But they didn't factor in airpower. They thought what could half a squadron sitting in Jaisalmer do? It was their mistake. Airpower can bring asymmetric results if time and place are chosen correctly," he said. He also complimented the retired Air Marshal for writing the book and said it is important that people write on battles and put the facts on record which can be read by future generations.

Bhadauria said that such books would give a better understanding of the battle to the current and future generations. "I think this will really be an important study material in order to understand in terms of thinking," he said.

The Battle of Longewala took place in December 1971 in the Thar desert of Rajasthan. The new book of the epic battle, launched on the Golden Jubilee year of the 1971 war, gives candid details about how events unfolded during the battle of Longewala.

