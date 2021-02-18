Three people, 20 cattle killed in road accident in Odisha

Three people, 20 cattle killed in road accident in OdishaPTI | Balasore | Updated: 18-02-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 13:47 IST
Three persons and 20cattle were killed on Thursday after a truck, carrying theanimals, overturned in Odisha's Balasore district, policesaid.
The accident happened near Basta on National Highway-60 after the vehicle hit an SUV, they said.
Two persons travelling in the SUV suffered seriousinjuries and they have been taken to a nearby governmenthospital, a police officer said.
The driver and a helper of the West Bengal-bound truckfled the accident spot, he said.
