Three people, 20 cattle killed in road accident in Odisha

Three persons and 20cattle were killed on Thursday after a truck, carrying theanimals, overturned in Odisha's Balasore district, policesaid.

The accident happened near Basta on National Highway-60 after the vehicle hit an SUV, they said.

Two persons travelling in the SUV suffered seriousinjuries and they have been taken to a nearby governmenthospital, a police officer said.

The driver and a helper of the West Bengal-bound truckfled the accident spot, he said.

