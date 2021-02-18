Left Menu

Singapore, Indonesia say ASEAN can play important role in Myanmar

Arranging a meeting could be a challenge, however, given ASEAN’s policy of non-interference in its members’ domestic issues and their contrasting responses to the army takeover. Singapore's Balakrishnan spoke out on Tuesday about "alarming developments" in Myanmar but said he did not support widespread sanctions on the country in response to a coup there as these could hurt ordinary citizens.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 18-02-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 15:08 IST
Singapore, Indonesia say ASEAN can play important role in Myanmar
Representative image. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

The foreign ministers of Singapore and Indonesia believe the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) can play an important role in encouraging dialogue and a return to normalcy in Myanmar, the city-state's foreign affairs ministry said.

The statement was issued after Indonesia's minister of foreign affairs Retno Marsudi met her counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan in Singapore on Thursday. The pair discussed possible next steps for the 10-member ASEAN to address the situation in Myanmar, where the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi was overthrown in a coup on Feb. 1.

"They also expressed strong support for a proposed informal ASEAN ministerial meeting on Myanmar to be convened as soon as possible, to facilitate a constructive exchange of views and identify a possible way forward," according the statement. Myanmar is a member of ASEAN and the statement said the talks covered how the bloc "could foster inclusive dialogue with all key stakeholders, including its external partners".

Retno's Singapore visit comes after she met with Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah on Wednesday to urge the ASEAN chair country to back dialogue amongst member states on Myanmar. Malaysia has also been calling for a special meeting. Arranging a meeting could be a challenge, however, given ASEAN's policy of non-interference in its members' domestic issues and their contrasting responses to the army takeover.

Singapore's Balakrishnan spoke out on Tuesday about "alarming developments" in Myanmar but said he did not support widespread sanctions on the country in response to a coup there as these could hurt ordinary citizens. The United States and Britain are among the countries that have announced or threatened sanctions in response to the Myanmar coup.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

US STOCKS-Nasdaq ends lower as tech slides; inflation concerns weigh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Darling of IPL auction Maxwell fetches Rs 14.25 cr deal

IPLs perennial under-performer Glenn Maxwell once again fetched big money at the players auction with Royal Challengers Bangalore bidding a whopping Rs 14.25 crore to secure his services here on Friday.England all-rounder Moeen Ali also wen...

As Texas shivers through fourth day of outage, finger-pointing begins

Widespread power outages and bone-chilling cold that left millions of Texans to shiver in the dark sparked fury this week among residents and politicians eager to uncover what - and who - was to blame for a massive failure of its energy inf...

India PC mkt clocks 27% growth in Q4 to 2.9mn units: IDC

The PC market in India continued its growth momentum registering 27 per cent growth in shipment at 2.9 million units in the December 2020 quarter from 2.3 million units in the year-ago period, as per research firm IDC.However, the market - ...

Soccer-Premier League in no rush to conduct delayed TV rights tender

The Premier League is in no rush to conduct its auction for domestic broadcast rights, chief executive Richard Masters said on Thursday, insisting he does not expect their value to fall. The normal schedule for the rights sales would have s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021