Left Menu

China says disengagement of Chinese, Indian troops in eastern Ladakh going on smoothly

China on Thursday said the disengagement process of the Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the eastern Ladakh border was progressing smoothly and expressed hope that both sides will make concerted efforts to achieve the goal.On February 10, Chinas Defence Ministry spokesman Senior Colonel Wu Qian in a brief press release announced that the Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the South and North banks of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh started synchronised and organised disengagement.The relevant process is smooth on the whole.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 18-02-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 15:55 IST
China says disengagement of Chinese, Indian troops in eastern Ladakh going on smoothly
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

China on Thursday said the disengagement process of the Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the eastern Ladakh border was progressing smoothly and expressed hope that both sides will make concerted efforts to achieve the goal.

On February 10, China's Defence Ministry spokesman Senior Colonel Wu Qian in a brief press release announced that the Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the South and North banks of the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh started synchronized and organized disengagement.

''The relevant process is smooth on the whole. We hope that the two sides will work in concerted efforts to achieve the goal,'' Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Thursday when asked how the disengagement process is proceeding.

''According to the consensus of our multi-round negotiations, the frontline troops have started disengagement in a synchronized and organized way on both sides,'' Hua said.

''We hope the two sides will continue to observe our consensus as well as our agreements to ensure the smooth completion of the whole disengagement process,'' she said.

About the timeline of the disengagement of the troops, she said, ''I'm not aware of the specifics. You may ask the military''.

After nine months of border standoff in eastern Ladakh, the two armies reached an agreement on disengagement in the North and South banks of Pangong lake that mandates both sides to cease forward deployment of troops in a ''phased, coordinated and verifiable'' manner.

The Indian Army on Tuesday released short videos and photographs showing thinning down of troops and dismantling of bunkers, camps, and other facilities by the Chinese military in the areas around the Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh in line with the agreed disengagement process between the two sides.

The visuals also showed the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) using a bulldozer to flatten some structures, and vehicles with troops and equipment preparing to retreat to rear bases as part of the infantry disengagement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Toolkit case: Delhi Police to probe role of UK-based woman

The Delhi Police will investigate the role of a woman based in the UK after its probe revealed that she, along with lawyer Nikita Jacob and engineer Shantanu Muluk, allegedly drafted the content of a twitter storm campaign in February in su...

No jab, no job: Vatican gets tough with COVID anti-vaxxers

The Vatican has told employees that they may risk losing their jobs if they refuse to get a COVID-19 vaccination without legitimate health reasons.A decree by Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, effectively the governor of Vatican City, said gettin...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1715 hours EXPECTED STORIES Updated reports of IPL Players Auction.Report on Indian Super League match between Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United at Bambolim.Preview of ISL match between ATK Mohu...

Drama series on Maharani Gayatri Devi in works

The life of Maharani Gayatri Devi is set to be adapted into a drama series from Raazi writer Bhavani Iyer and screenwriter-lyricist Kausar Munir.Backed by IN10 Medias Juggernaut Productions and Mango People Media, the untitled series will d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021