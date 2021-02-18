Nagaland assembly resolves to unitedly work for resolution of protracted Naga problem

The Nagaland Legislative Assemblyon Thursday adopted a four-point resolution on decades oldNaga political struggle with the 60-member House resolving towork unitedly in facilitating ongoing negotiations for a finalsolution between the Centre and Naga political groups.

The union government has been holding two separate parleyswith the Naga negotiators NSCN(IM) since 1997 and NagaNational Political Groups (NNPGs) comprising of seven groupssince 2017.

The centre signed the framework agreement with NSCN(IM)on August 3, 2015 and also entered into an agreed positionwith NNPGs in December 2017.

However, the final conclusion of the talks is yet to beachieved.

The assembly resolution on Naga political issue was movedby Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and seconded by Leader ofOpposition T R Zeliang following a day-long discussion in thehouse Tuesday.

The resolution was drafted by a seven-member all-partycommittee which was unanimously constituted two days back.

The resolution states that ''in honouring and adhering tothe voice of the people, the august house endorses andreiterates all the past resolutions of the NagalandLegislative Assembly on the Naga political issue, and resolvesto work unitedly in facilitating the Indo-Naga politicalnegotiations''.

The assembly appreciated the continued efforts made bythe central government to resolve the Naga problem throughpeaceful means and for acknowledging the unique history andidentity of the Nagas by upholding the Naga political talks.

The members also acknowledged and appreciated the effortsmade by all Naga political groups, political parties, civilsociety organisations, the churches and NGOs towards finding apeaceful resolution of the Naga political issue.

The house also appealed to all to continue workingtowards strengthening Naga unity, and come together in thespirit of oneness for larger interest of the Naga people.

Notably, on October 31, 2019 the Interlocutor for Nagapeace talks and Governor of Nagaland, R N Ravi had declaredthat the talks have concluded.

The assembly in its resolution further ''urged theGovernment of India and the Naga political groups to sitacross the table for the conclusion of the politicalnegotiation that is honourable, inclusive and acceptable tothe people as 'One solution' without any further delay''.

Subsequently, Speaker Sharingain Longkumer put theresolution to vote which was unanimously adopted by voicevote.

