Left Menu

China hits Canada for statement against arbitrary detention

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Thursday reiterated Chinas demand for Mengs immediate release and told reporters Beijing has complained to Ottawa over the declaration, calling it a despicable and hypocritical act. Canada colluded with some countries to issue a so-called declaration against arbitrary detention, and deliberately let the relevant people slander Chinas arbitrary detention of Canadian citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, Hua said at a daily briefing.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:02 IST
China hits Canada for statement against arbitrary detention

China lashed out at Canada on Thursday for joining the US and 56 other countries in endorsing a declaration denouncing state-sponsored arbitrary detention of foreign citizens for political purposes. The dispute is rooted in Canada's campaign to free its nationals Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were arrested more than two years ago by China in apparent retaliation for Canada's arrest days earlier of a top Chinese tech executive, Meng Wanzhou, who is wanted in the US on fraud charges. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Thursday reiterated China's demand for Meng's immediate release and told reporters Beijing has complained to Ottawa over the declaration, calling it a “despicable and hypocritical act.” “Canada colluded with some countries to issue a so-called declaration against arbitrary detention, and deliberately let the relevant people slander China's arbitrary detention of Canadian citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor,'' Hua said at a daily briefing. “Canada's so-called declaration looks more like a confession in which the Canadian side admits its mistake in the Meng Wanzhou case,'' Hua said. “On the one hand, the Canadian side advocates that it adheres to the rule of law, but on the other hand, it acts as an accomplice of the U.S. and arbitrarily detains Chinese citizens. “ Meng is a leading executive with Huawei and the daughter of the company's founder.

China says it has charged Kovrig and Spavor with endangering national security, but little is known about the accusations. In detention, they have been allowed only occasional visits from Canadian diplomats while Meng resides in one of her Vancouver mansions under a loose form of house arrest. In endorsing the declaration, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on “all like-minded countries to work together to pressure the nations that engage in such detentions to put an end to this practice, to release those detained under such conditions and to respect the rule of law and human rights.” The declaration is also meant to be a broad denunciation of coercive practice in other countries, such as Russia, Iran and North Korea.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau said the declaration is “country-agnostic” and that he wants to recruit more countries as signatories, which presently include the UK, France, Australia, Germany and Sweden.

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Researchers urge delaying Pfizer vaccine's second dose as first highly effective

The second dose of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine could be delayed in order to cover all priority groups as the first one is highly protective, two Canada-based researchers said in a letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine.The...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Dortmund, Schalke feel the heat ahead of Ruhr valley derby

When Schalke 04 host Borussia Dortmund in the Ruhr valley derby on Saturday, a lot more is at stake than merely the prestige of winning the most fiercely contested fixture in German football. Schalke are in last place in the Bundesliga, str...

EU puts WTO at centre of greener trade reform push

The European Union put reform of the World Trade Organization at the heart of its trade strategy for the next decade on Thursday, saying global rules on commerce must be greener, take more account of state subsidies and be enforced. The 27-...

WRAPUP 6-Protesters out again in Myanmar, police use water cannon in capital

Protesters demonstrated across Myanmar again on Thursday to denounce the Feb. 1 military coup and arrest of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, and police forcefully dispersed crowds, using water cannon in the capital and catapults in a northe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021