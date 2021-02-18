Left Menu

China defends use of Twitter, Facebook in virus campaign

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 18-02-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 17:24 IST
China defends use of Twitter, Facebook in virus campaign
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Chinese government defended its use of Twitter and Facebook on Thursday, following a report that it had used its growing social media presence to spread disinformation about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked about the report, the Foreign Ministry's top spokesperson, Hua Chunying, didn't directly address the allegations about China's role in spreading virus disinformation. However, she called the report hype and said China should have the right to use social media too.

An Associated Press investigation, conducted in collaboration with the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab, found that powerful political figures and allied media in China as well as the US, Russia and Iran flooded the globe with disinformation about the virus. The report, published earlier this week, said that Chinese officials went on the offensive in reaction to a narrative — nursed by former US President Donald Trump among others — that the virus had been manufactured by China. Experts have largely ruled out that possibility.

Hua, asked about the AP report at a daily Foreign Ministry briefing, said that some people in Western countries, such as the US don't want to hear China's objective and true voice.

''They are afraid that more people will learn the truth, so that they can no longer spread false information unscrupulously and do whatever they want to mislead and monopolize international public opinion,'' she said.

China's response, though, was to start spreading rumors that the virus had been created by a US military lab and released during an international competition for military athletes in Wuhan, the Chinese city where the new coronavirus was first detected in late 2019.

The search for the origins of the virus has become highly politicised. Trump sought to pin the blame on China, in part to deflect criticism of his administration's response to the pandemic in the United States.

China, in turn, has played up reports that the virus was circulating outside of the country before the outbreak in Wuhan, suggesting it may have been brought in from elsewhere. Determining where the virus started is likely to take years of research and may never be known. Most scientists say the most likely scenario is it was first carried by bats in southwest China or neighboring Southeast Asia, and then spread to another animal before infecting humans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha has potential to emerge as global steel, aluminium hub: Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik Thursday said the state has the potential to emerge asa global hub in steel, aluminium and other mining industries.Patnaik was speaking after inaugurating two iron oremines at Guali and Jilling in Keonjha...

EU warns Poland to respect top court's ruling on ancient forest

The European Commission called on Poland on Thursday to comply fully with a 2018 ruling from the European Unions highest court that restricts logging in the primeval forest of Bialowieza, warning of financial fines if Warsaw does not comply...

Road and infrastructure works worth Rs 1Lakh Cr being undertaken in Assam: Gadkari

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of two major bridge projects across River Brahmaputra today. This fulfilled the long pending demand of the people of Assam and Meghalaya.Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister fo...

In surprise move, Facebook blocks news access in Australia

In a surprise retaliatory move Thursday, Facebook blocked Australians from sharing news stories, escalating a fight with the government over whether powerful tech companies should have to pay news organizations for content.Australias govern...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021