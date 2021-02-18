Left Menu

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-02-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 19:54 IST
Japan, US, India, Australia call for return of democracy in Myanmar

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Thursday he had agreed with his U.S., Indian and Australian counterparts that democracy must be restored quickly in Myanmar.

Myanmar's military has arrested civilian leaders, including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, and announced a year-long state of emergency, alleging that November's election was beset by fraud. The electoral commission dismissed the army's complaints.

Motegi made his comment after a phone conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne -- countries in the so-called "Quad" framework.

