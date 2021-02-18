Left Menu

Maha: Man gets 10 years RI for raping minor daughter

PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:04 IST
Maha: Man gets 10 years RI for raping minor daughter

A court in Maharashtra's Thanedistrict on Thursday sentenced a 41-year-old man to 10 yearsof rigorous imprisonment for raping his minor daughter.

Special judge (POCSO) Kavita D Shirbhate found theaccused guilty of the charges of rape under the IPC and theProtection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act andfined him Rs 10,000.

The prosecution told the court that the victim then 14years old was living with her father after her father gotseparated and the accused raped her intermittently since shewas 10 years old.

The abuse came to light in September, 2018 when thevictim approached a civic health centre, where she found outthat she was pregnant, and subsequently lodged a policecomplaint against her father.

The prosecution examined five witnesses and the DNA ofthe foetus matched with that of the accused, additional publicprosecutor Sandhya Jadhav said.

The judge accepted the prosecutions argument andsentenced the accused to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment,she said.

