Left Menu

Russia hands anti-Kremlin activist suspended sentence under 'undesirable' law

A Russian court handed Anastasia Shevchenko, an anti-Kremlin activist, a suspended four-year sentence on Thursday after finding her guilty of carrying out activities on behalf of an "undesirable" group, her lawyer said. The ruling frees Shevchenko, 41, a mother of two in southern Russia's Rostov-on-Don, from house arrest where she was put in 2019 in what supporters said was a politically motivated case to stop her activism and punish her for public dissent.

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 20:23 IST
Russia hands anti-Kremlin activist suspended sentence under 'undesirable' law

A Russian court handed Anastasia Shevchenko, an anti-Kremlin activist, a suspended four-year sentence on Thursday after finding her guilty of carrying out activities on behalf of an "undesirable" group, her lawyer said.

The ruling frees Shevchenko, 41, a mother of two in southern Russia's Rostov-on-Don, from house arrest where she was put in 2019 in what supporters said was a politically motivated case to stop her activism and punish her for public dissent. State prosecutors had asked the court to jail her for five years. She hugged her son in court after the sentence and was greeted with cheers by supporters as she left the court.

Shevchenko was accused of carrying out activities on behalf of Open Russia, a British-based group founded by exiled former oil tycoon and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky. It is one of more than 30 groups that Russia has labelled as undesirable and banned under a law adopted in 2015.

Shevchenko's supporters said the specific activities that led to her case - taking part in a political seminar and an anti-Kremlin rally - were legal forms of political expression. They also said that the Open Russia movement, which she was part of, is a separate entity to the outlawed organisation.

The sentence comes amid a crackdown on allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny who returned to Russia last month after recovering from a nerve agent poisoning in Siberia. Rights advocates say the laws on "undesirable" organisations and "foreign agents" can be used to pressure and target civil society members. Russia denies that and says the laws are needed to protect its national security from outside meddling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U'khand: Vehicle owners protest as toll plaza becomes operational

The Lachchiwala toll plaza on the Dehradun-Haridwar highway became operational on Thursday amid a protest by vehicle owners demanding exemption from toll fee.Backed by the Congress and the Uttarakhand Kranti Dal, around 250 taxi drivers pro...

Small VCs making a beeline for startups: Report

Investments into the startup ecosystem by micro venture capital funds investments under USD 30 million have jumped manifold to USD 341 million in the past three years through 730 deals across 566 startups, says an industry report.In the pas...

Pakistan officials declare missing K2 mountain climbers dead

Pakistani officials said three climbers missing on the K2 mountain had died, calling off an extraordinary rescue mission that had involved the military and international mountaineers since the group lost contact on Feb. 5.Muhammad Ali Sadpa...

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Private sector IDFC First Bank on Thursday said its board has okayed raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through various means. The lender said there are significant opportunities for growth based on the strong capabilities it has built as well as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021