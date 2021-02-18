Lopez Obrador says Mexico will not retaliate over Texas's gas export ban

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Thursday said there was no retaliation over Texas governor's order to ban out-of-state natural gas supplies amid biting power shortages, saying there was an "emergency" in Texas.

Lopez Obrador said he understands the Texas governor's request for natural gas export ban has not yet been approved and that Mexico is making diplomatic efforts so it is not carried out.

