Man arrested in Tripura for suspected involvement in arms racket

A 20-year-old man from Biharhas been arrested in Tripura in connection with suspected armssmuggling, a police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided Goalabasti here onTuesday and chased some persons, suspected to be involved inarms smuggling racket.

While fleeing from the scene, they dropped an emptymagazine and four grams of heroin, he said.

Officer-in-charge of New Capital Complex policestation Subimal Barman said that one Vikas Kumar was arrestedand charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic SubstancesAct and Arms Act.

Vikas Kumar, who hails from Vaishali district ofBihar, was produced before a local court on Thursday, whichsent him to police remand for a day.

