Left Menu

Blinken tells Ghani U.S. supports Afghanistan peace process -statement

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed on Wednesday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani an ongoing review of U.S. strategy in Afghanistan, with the top American diplomat reiterating support for the peace process, the State Department said on Thursday Blinken told Ghani that the United States is committed to a peace deal that includes "a just and durable political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire," according to the statement from State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2021 21:48 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 21:47 IST
Blinken tells Ghani U.S. supports Afghanistan peace process -statement
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed on Wednesday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani an ongoing review of U.S. strategy in Afghanistan, with the top American diplomat reiterating support for the peace process, the State Department said on Thursday

Blinken told Ghani that the United States is committed to a peace deal that includes "a just and durable political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire," according to the statement from State Department spokesman Ned Price. The Biden administration's review of Afghanistan strategy includes how far the Taliban have fulfilled their commitments under a February 2020 accord for a phased U.S. troop withdrawal that is to be completed by May 1.

Administration officials have said the review will determine the U.S. force posture in Afghanistan. The Taliban agreed in the February 2020 deal to reduce violence and to stop hosting al Qaeda fighters or allowing them to raise funds, recruit and train in Afghanistan.

U.S. and European officials have said the Taliban have not met their commitments and that surging violence does not create conditions for progress toward peace. The insurgents say there are no al Qaeda fighters in Afghanistan. They have indicated they will resume attacks on foreign troops if Washington fails to adhere to the May 1 pullout deadline.

The U.S.-Taliban deal paved the way for negotiations between the insurgents and a delegation that includes Afghan officials on settling decades of strife. But the peace talks in Doha are deadlocked after starting six months late. Blinken emphasized to Ghani "that the United States will continue close consultations with Afghan leaders, NATO allies and international partners on the way ahead," Price said.

The presidential palace in Kabul said in a statement that Ghani and Blinken agreed on the need for continued bilateral cooperation and a successful peace process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Power restored to many in Texas, but water out for millions

Hundreds of thousands of homes in Texas are coping without heat for a fourth day on Thursday after utilities made some progress restoring electricity, as criticism mounted over how the states political leaders have handled the brutal winter...

Kanye West 'anxious and sad' after divorce from Kim Kardashian

As rumours of divorce have been bubbling up over the last several weeks, hip-hop star Kanye West is reportedly not doing well after the split from his wife and KUWTK reality star Kim Kardashian. According to People, the two stars have been ...

Rates of petrol, diesel cheaper in Chhattisgarh than in other states

While there are protests in most parts of the country against the steep hike in fuel prices, in Chhattisgarh the rates of petrol and diesel are cheaper by Rs 12 and Rs 4 compared to its neighbouring states. The cheaper rates are due to Chie...

Karnataka govt to table budget on March 8

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursdaydecided to present the annual budget for the year 2021-22 onMarch 8.Budget will be tabled on March8. The budget sessionwill go on till March end,Karnataka Law and ParliamentaryAffairs Minister Basavaraj Bomm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021