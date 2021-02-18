Left Menu

Norwegian right-wing party leader Jensen to step down

Siv Jensen, 51, served as finance minister from late 2013 to early 2020 and has led her party for 15 years. The Progress Party quit the government in January 2020 over a cabinet decision to help bring a woman suspected of Islamic State affiliation back home to Norway.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 18-02-2021 22:01 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 22:01 IST
The head of Norway's anti-immigration Progress Party will step down in May and will not run for parliament in September this year, she said in a surprise announcement on Thursday. Siv Jensen, 51, served as finance minister from late 2013 to early 2020 and has led her party for 15 years.

The Progress Party quit the government in January 2020 over a cabinet decision to help bring a woman suspected of Islamic State affiliation back home to Norway. At just over six years, Jensen's time as Norwegian finance minister was the longest unbroken stint in the post since World War Two.

