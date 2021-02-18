Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-02-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 22:05 IST
Woman attempts self-immolation along with son outside Odisha assembly

A woman attempted to setherself on fire along with her son near the Odisha assembly inBhubaneswar on Thursday, alleging police inaction in thekilling of her another son.

The elderly woman from the Jagatsinghpur districtalong with his son attempted self-immolation in front ofJayadev Bhavan near the assembly premises by pouring kerosene,police said.

However, alert security personnel foiled their attemptas they were stopped before they could light the match-stick,they said.

The woman and her son were arrested, police said.

She alleged that her elder son was killed in theKujang area by some influential people, and police did nottake any action against them.

The incident comes even as the police have urged thepeople to stay away from making such attempts in the high-security area amid the assembly session.

On Wednesday, a man from the Hanspal area inBhubaneswar also attempted self-immolation in front of theassembly but was rescued on time. He alleged that he did notget justice from the Mancheswar police.

Bhubaneswar's Deputy Commissioner of Police US Dashsaid an investigation is underway to nab those instigatingpeople to attempt self-immolation.

Security was already tightened in the area with policeapprehending such attempts as the Budget session began.

The Winter session had seen at least three such self-immolation bids.

A police team has been kept on standby with blanketsand water to prevent any such attempts, officials said.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

