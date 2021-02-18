Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh police files FIR in Unnao girls' death case

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday registered an FIR based on the complaint of family members of two girls who were found dead in an agricultural field in Unnao's Asoha.

ANI | Unnao (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-02-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 23:08 IST
Uttar Pradesh police files FIR in Unnao girls' death case
UP Police Inspector-General, Lucknow Range, Laxmi Singh.. Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday registered an FIR based on the complaint of family members of two girls who were found dead in an agricultural field in Unnao's Asoha. "An FIR has been registered on the basis of the information given by the family members. Prima facie reveals symptoms of poisoning, there are no signs of any assault on the bodies. The viscera have been preserved for analysis," Inspector-General, Lucknow Range, Laxmi Singh said.

Three minor girls were found lying by villagers in a field in Asoha on Wednesday when they did not return after they left home to collect fodder for the cattle. While two were declared brought dead at the hospital, the third girl is in a critical condition and is currently being treated at a hospital in Kanpur. Earlier, the Director-General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, HC Awasthi said, "The third victim is being treated in Kanpur. Doctors say it suspected to be a case of poisoning. Her situation is critical but stable.

"The post-mortem of deceased girls' revealed no external injury. The cause of deaths has not been ascertained so far. The viscera have been preserved for chemical analysis and we are taking the help of forensic experts in our investigation into the death of the girls," he had added. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the incident and has asked the Director-General of Police to submit a detailed report on the incident. He had directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment to the victim at government cost, according to a release by the chief minister's office.

Villagers in Asoha area on Thursday sat on a dharna to protest police action of keeping family members of victims in the police station last night. There is a heavy deployment of police and administrative officials in the village. DGP Awasthi said that six police teams have been constituted to investigate the case, which is being supervised by senior officials.

Policemen from nine police stations, three inspectors from the police crime branch, four circle officers, and nine SHOs are camping in the village. The police personnel have been equipped with tear gas and other apparatus. Meanwhile, National Commission for Scheduled Castes has sent its Assistant Director Tarun Khanna to Unnao. He will file a report to the commission's Vice Chairman Arun Haldar said on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon to team up with Hon Hai on Indian manufacturing operation

E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. plans to work with Taiwans Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. as part of the American companys first manufacturing operation in India. According to Focus Taiwan citing a statement on Amazon Blog in India, the co...

Power restored to many in Texas, but water out for millions

Hundreds of thousands of homes in Texas are coping without heat for a fourth day on Thursday after utilities made some progress restoring electricity, as criticism mounted over how the states political leaders have handled the brutal winter...

Pakistan's decision to ban execution of defendants with mental health issue welcomed

UN human rights experts have welcomed a decision by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to ban the execution of defendants with mental health conditions. We applaud the Supreme Court for recognising that executing such individuals does not meet t...

Hedge fund boss Odey fails to strike out indecent assault case

A London judge on Thursday rejected an attempt by the lawyer of Crispin Odey, one of Britains most high-profile hedge fund managers, to throw out an historic indecent assault case early.Crispin Aylett told Hendon Magistrates Court on the se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021