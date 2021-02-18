Uttar Pradesh police files FIR in Unnao girls' death case

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday registered an FIR based on the complaint of family members of two girls who were found dead in an agricultural field in Unnao's Asoha. "An FIR has been registered on the basis of the information given by the family members. Prima facie reveals symptoms of poisoning, there are no signs of any assault on the bodies. The viscera have been preserved for analysis," Inspector-General, Lucknow Range, Laxmi Singh said.

Three minor girls were found lying by villagers in a field in Asoha on Wednesday when they did not return after they left home to collect fodder for the cattle. While two were declared brought dead at the hospital, the third girl is in a critical condition and is currently being treated at a hospital in Kanpur. Earlier, the Director-General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, HC Awasthi said, "The third victim is being treated in Kanpur. Doctors say it suspected to be a case of poisoning. Her situation is critical but stable.

"The post-mortem of deceased girls' revealed no external injury. The cause of deaths has not been ascertained so far. The viscera have been preserved for chemical analysis and we are taking the help of forensic experts in our investigation into the death of the girls," he had added. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took note of the incident and has asked the Director-General of Police to submit a detailed report on the incident. He had directed officials to ensure the best possible treatment to the victim at government cost, according to a release by the chief minister's office.

Villagers in Asoha area on Thursday sat on a dharna to protest police action of keeping family members of victims in the police station last night. There is a heavy deployment of police and administrative officials in the village. DGP Awasthi said that six police teams have been constituted to investigate the case, which is being supervised by senior officials.

Policemen from nine police stations, three inspectors from the police crime branch, four circle officers, and nine SHOs are camping in the village. The police personnel have been equipped with tear gas and other apparatus. Meanwhile, National Commission for Scheduled Castes has sent its Assistant Director Tarun Khanna to Unnao. He will file a report to the commission's Vice Chairman Arun Haldar said on Thursday. (ANI)

