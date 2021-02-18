Left Menu

Pak FM Qureshi calls on international community to address structural discrimination

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-02-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 23:17 IST
Pak FM Qureshi calls on international community to address structural discrimination
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@Shah Mahmood Qureshi)

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted minorities and made them vulnerable to extreme poverty, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday urged the international community to address the drivers of structural discrimination, including those rooted in the history of colonialism.

Qureshi was virtually speaking at a meeting of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on "Reimagining Equality: Eliminating Racism, Xenophobia and Discrimination for all in the Decade of Action for SDGs", the Foreign Office (FO) said. The minister said that reducing systematic inequality and eliminating racism, including its contemporary manifestations, were at the heart of the UN Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development.

He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic had disproportionately impacted minorities, making them more vulnerable to extreme poverty and unemployment, as well as led to higher rates of infection and mortality.

Qureshi "urged the international community to address the structural drivers of discrimination, including those rooted in the history and legacy of colonialism." The minister called upon the international community to recommit to upholding the fundamental principles of human rights and guaranteeing substantive equality for all.

He also proposed, inter alia, the forging of a global alliance against the rise and spread of Islamophobia as well as other violent nationalist and racist groups.

The special meeting was convened under Pakistan's presidency of ECOSOC, and was aimed at addressing the linkage between structural racism, discrimination, inequalities and the pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals – with a special focus on building those inter-linkages that help in a better response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts, according to the FO.

In addition to the UN Secretary-General, other speakers at the meeting included President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa and the Vice-President of Costa Rica.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash-bulletin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia expels Estonian diplomat in retaliatory step

Russia is expelling a diplomat from Estonia in retaliation for the Baltic countrys expulsion of a Russian envoy.The Russian Foreign Ministrys spokeswoman said Thursday that the Estonian ambassador was informed of the move at a meeting where...

Mexican minister speaks to U.S. to seek fixes to Texas energy crisis

Mexicos economy minister said on Thursday she had spoken to a senior U.S. official to seek joint immediate solutions to problems caused by a cold snap emergency in Texas that has hit energy supplies in both countries.Economy Minister Tatian...

NATO boosts Iraq mission with thousands of personnel

NATO is planning to scale up its mission training Iraqs security forces with thousands of new personnel as the military alliance seeks to help keep the Islamic State group at bay, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.The size of...

WHO says more than 11,000 Ebola vaccines will go to Guinea

The World Health Organization says it will be sending more than 11,000 Ebola vaccinations to the West African nation of Guinea in the coming days to combat the recent epidemic of the deadly hemorrhagic fever that has been declared in the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021