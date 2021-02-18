Left Menu

Kiran Bedi pens down heartfelt letter after removal as Puducherry LG

Kiran Bedi wrote a heartfelt letter on Thursday following her removal as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 18-02-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 23:33 IST
Kiran Bedi pens down heartfelt letter after removal as Puducherry LG
Former Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Kiran Bedi wrote a heartfelt letter on Thursday following her removal as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. "To dear media persons: This is to say how I started every morning of mine with the news of you wrote including the ones in Tamil which I am illiterate about. Thanks to the PRO Kumaran who put up the translations for me to know the ground situation as you wrote," read the letter.

"For me, your news reporting acted as a 'Watchdog'. We took cognizance of all your reporting and acted upon them to ally with people's grievances wherever of that kind. We even tracked them to see them followed up. I, therefore, write to say thank you for having played the role of the fourth pillar," read the letter. On February 18, Tamilisai Soundararajan formally took additional charge as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on Thursday following Bedi's removal.

Soundararajan was sworn in today as Lieutenant Governor, an additional charge, as she already holds the position of Telangana Governor. Kiran Bedi was removed from her post by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash-bulletin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia expels Estonian diplomat in retaliatory step

Russia is expelling a diplomat from Estonia in retaliation for the Baltic countrys expulsion of a Russian envoy.The Russian Foreign Ministrys spokeswoman said Thursday that the Estonian ambassador was informed of the move at a meeting where...

Mexican minister speaks to U.S. to seek fixes to Texas energy crisis

Mexicos economy minister said on Thursday she had spoken to a senior U.S. official to seek joint immediate solutions to problems caused by a cold snap emergency in Texas that has hit energy supplies in both countries.Economy Minister Tatian...

NATO boosts Iraq mission with thousands of personnel

NATO is planning to scale up its mission training Iraqs security forces with thousands of new personnel as the military alliance seeks to help keep the Islamic State group at bay, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.The size of...

WHO says more than 11,000 Ebola vaccines will go to Guinea

The World Health Organization says it will be sending more than 11,000 Ebola vaccinations to the West African nation of Guinea in the coming days to combat the recent epidemic of the deadly hemorrhagic fever that has been declared in the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021