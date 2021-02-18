Left Menu

BMC issues fresh guidelines for COVID-19

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday, issued fresh Covid-19 guidelines in Mumbai amid a rise in cases.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-02-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 23:52 IST
BMC issues fresh guidelines for COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday, issued fresh Covid-19 guidelines in Mumbai amid a rise in cases. Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that according to new guidelines, buildings found to have more than five Covid-19 patients will be sealed and the number of marshals to be deployed across Mumbai will be doubled to take action against citizens without masks, with the aim to catch 25,000 offenders every day.

Around 300 marshals will be deployed in suburban trains to take action against those travelling without masks. Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has instructed all to take precautions as the threat of COVID-19 is not yet over.

The Municipal Commissioner held a meeting with all Additional Municipal Commissioners, Zonal Joint Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners of all Ward Offices along with concerned officers via video conferencing. Some of the fresh guidelines include all asymptomatic patients being treated at home (home quarantine) to be stamped as earlier. The number of tests will be increased in wards having a rising number of cases

Use of the mask is mandatory in public places like social gatherings such as weddings, restaurants, cinema halls, etc. Passengers arriving in Mumbai from Brazil will be put in compulsory Institutional Quarantine. The municipal commissioner also said that there should be adequate availability of regular and oxygen beds at Jumbo covid centres.

In order to take action against unmasked travelers on the Western, Central, and Harbour Suburban Railway services in Mumbai, a total of 300 marshals will be deployed (100 marshals on each line). The Mumbai police are now being empowered to take action against unmasked citizens. The police can also act as marshals by imposing fines on the violators.

MCGM teachers will be deployed at all buildings, offices, hospitals, etc. managed by MCGM with powers to take punitive action against those roaming without masks. In order to monitor all places of worship, women marshals will also be deployed along with male marshals. Roaming without a mask, gathering of more than 50 people at a time or any such violation will lead to punitive action.

Action will also be taken against those found in playgrounds and parks without masks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Boeing reminds pilots to monitor planes closely following Indonesia crash-bulletin

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany's ex-royal family win legal case against historian

A Berlin court ruled in favour of the heirs of the Prussian monarchy on Thursday in a dispute with a historian, the latest twist in a legal battle for compensation for treasures taken from the Hohenzollern dynasty after World War Two. The f...

UP: Fraudsters duping people in name of Ram temple fund collection booked

A case was lodged against two men on Thursday for allegedly duping people in the name of collecting funds for the Ram temple in Ayodhya using a fraudulent website, police said.The accused were identified as Tejveer Singh and Gaurav Kumar, a...

Russia expels Estonian diplomat in retaliatory step

Russia is expelling a diplomat from Estonia in retaliation for the Baltic countrys expulsion of a Russian envoy.The Russian Foreign Ministrys spokeswoman said Thursday that the Estonian ambassador was informed of the move at a meeting where...

Mexican minister speaks to U.S. to seek fixes to Texas energy crisis

Mexicos economy minister said on Thursday she had spoken to a senior U.S. official to seek joint immediate solutions to problems caused by a cold snap emergency in Texas that has hit energy supplies in both countries.Economy Minister Tatian...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021