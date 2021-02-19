U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hackReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2021 00:04 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 00:04 IST
The U.S. Senate intelligence committee will hold a hearing next week on the recent hack against the United States with executives from SolarWinds , Microsoft, FireEye and CrowdStrike , it said in a statement on Thursday.
The Feb. 23 hearing comes after the White House's top cybersecurity adviser said the federal government's investigation into the sprawling Russian operation would likely take several more months.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
