U.S. hits 43 Belarusians with visa restrictions

U.S. hits 43 Belarusians with visa restrictionsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2021 04:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 04:00 IST
The United States on Thursday imposed visa restrictions on 43 Belarusians, including high-ranking justice officials and other government personnel, accusing them of undermining democracy in Belarus.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the United States remains alarmed by the government of President Alexander Lukashenko's "continuing violent crackdown on peaceful protesters, pro-democracy activists, and journalists."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
