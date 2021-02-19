Left Menu

Hong Kong gov't signals major overhaul of public broadcaster RTHK

Pro-Beijing supporters regularly file complaints against RTHK and stage protests outside its headquarters, accusing it of anti-government bias. Last week, RTHK said it was suspending the relay of BBC radio news programming after China barred the BBC World News service from its networks, in a decision which underlines how Beijing's tightening grip on Hong Kong extends to media.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 19-02-2021 10:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 09:31 IST
Hong Kong gov't signals major overhaul of public broadcaster RTHK
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A Hong Kong government review of public broadcaster RTHK found editorial management "deficiencies" and a lack of transparency in handling complaints, signalling a major overhaul of the revered institution and raising concerns over media freedoms. Radio Television Hong Kong, founded in 1928 and sometimes compared to the British Broadcasting Corporation, is the only independent, publicly funded media outlet on Chinese soil. It is guaranteed editorial independence by its charter.

It angered the Hong Kong government, the police force, and Beijing with its coverage of anti-government protests that shook the city in 2019, including several investigations that led to widespread criticism of the authorities. Last year, the Commerce Bureau announced an unprecedented, government-led review of RTHK's governance and management – spanning its administration, financial control and manpower - to ensure it complied with its charter.

"There are deficiencies in (the) editorial management mechanism," said the 154-page review released on Friday. There were "no well-defined and properly documented editorial processes and decisions," and no "clear allocation of roles and responsibilities among editorial staff," it said. "Weak editorial accountability is observed."

Earlier on Friday, the government appointed deputy Secretary for Home Affairs Patrick Li as Director of Broadcasting, effective March 1. Pro-Beijing supporters regularly file complaints against RTHK and stage protests outside its headquarters, accusing it of anti-government bias.

Last week, RTHK said it was suspending the relay of BBC radio news programming after China barred the BBC World News service from its networks, in a decision which underlines how Beijing's tightening grip on Hong Kong extends to media. When Beijing expelled about a dozen journalists working for U.S. news outlets last year, it also barred them from relocating to Hong Kong.

A sweeping national security law imposed by Beijing in June 2020 is seen by its critics as a blunt tool to stifle dissent and curb media freedom and other liberties. The legislation calls for tougher regulation of the media. The government maintains rights and freedoms remain intact.

Media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, the founder of the popular Apple Daily tabloid, is the highest profile activist charged under the national security law for allegedly colluding with foreign forces. Hong Kong fell to the 80th place in the Reporters Without Borders' global press freedom index in 2020, from 18th in 2002. China ranks 177th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Whoopi Goldberg joins Amazon series 'Harlem'

Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg has boarded the cast of Amazons upcoming comedy series Harlem.The show, created by Tracy Oliver of Girls Trip fame, also features actor Jasmine Guy, known for appearing in series such as A Different World and Th...

China, Hong Kong stocks drop as policy tightening fears weigh

China and Hong Kong stocks dropped on Friday, as investors fret over liquidity conditions following a report that the China central bank was focusing more on money market interest rates than the size of its operations. The CSI300 index was ...

Malaysian court fines news portal over readers' comments on judiciary

Court says Malaysiakini responsible for all content on site Court says 500,000 rgt fine reflects the gravity of the offense Ruling widely seen as a test of countrys media freedom Malaysiakini editor says to have chilling effect on discus...

Matthias Schoenaerts to headline series based on 'Django'

The Old Guard star Matthias Schoenaerts will play the lead role in Sky and Canal Plus new take on the classic Spaghetti Western Django.Touted as a high-concept reimagining, the 10-episode show is loosely based on Sergio Corbuccis 1966 featu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021