Militants kill two policemen in Srinagar

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-02-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 14:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Two policemen were killed by militants in the Baghat area on a high-security airport road here on Friday, police said.

The terrorists shot the two policemen from close range, a police official said, adding they were taken to a hospital where both of them succumbed.

He identified the slain policemen as constables Sohail and Mohammad Yousuf.

Security forces have launched an operation to track down the assailants, the official said.

This is the second attack in the city in the past three days. Militants shot at and injured son of a restaurant owner in high-security Durganag area of the city on Wednesday.

The attacks in the city have come as a 24-member delegation of envoys from various countries visited Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for assessing the ground situation in the union territory.

